SWAT - Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Imran Imran Niazi had destroyed peace and economy of the country through his flawed policies and rampage of corruption during his four years rule in centre and 10 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz believed in practical work and would reestablish peace in the country including KP and would take Pakistan out of the difficult economic situation.
Addressing a big Party workers convention, Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides resettling millions of IDPs of Malakand division including Swat in their native areas with dignity.
Amir Muqam who is the President of PML-N KP, said that Imran Khan was failed to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to people despite his tall pledges and the people of KP would make him accountable for his lies-based politics