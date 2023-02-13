Share:

SWAT - Adviser to the Prime Min­ister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Imran Imran Niazi had de­stroyed peace and econo­my of the country through his flawed policies and rampage of corruption during his four years rule in centre and 10 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz be­lieved in practical work and would reestablish peace in the country in­cluding KP and would take Pakistan out of the difficult economic situation.

Addressing a big Party workers convention, Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides re­settling millions of IDPs of Malakand division includ­ing Swat in their native ar­eas with dignity.

Amir Muqam who is the President of PML-N KP, said that Imran Khan was failed to provide 10 mil­lion jobs and 5 million houses to people despite his tall pledges and the people of KP would make him accountable for his lies-based politics