LAHORE - The 53rd Annual Jaffer Memorial Tournament reached the quarterfinals stage as the last three group matches were played on the sixth day here at Aitchison College Hockey Ground. Govt High School Theng Shah defeated Govt Zamindar High School Gujrat 5-0 in a onesided contest.

The second match was enthralling one, where Govt Iqbal High School Sargodha defeated Govt High School Safdarabad by 2-1. In the third and final match of the day, Quaid-e-Azam Academy outclassed Govt High School Narowal by 1-0.

The three winning teams have booked berths in the quarterfinals, which will be played today (Monday). The Aitchison College will compete against Campus Boys, Aitchison College Yellow will vie against Noor Grammar School, DPS Model Town Lahore will take on Govt High School Dheng Shah while the fourth and last quarterfinal will be contested between Quaid-eAzam Academy and Govt High School Sargodha.