KARACHI - The Jamaat-i-Islami staged a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in protest against ‘failure’ of the constitutional body to announce the schedule for polling in 11 remaining union committees of Karachi and complete the local bodies’ electoral process in order to reinstate a local government in the metropolis. The party also warned that “something new is being cooked” by the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and its ally in the Centre, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), to “snatch the true mandate of Karachiites” in the name of dialogue and ‘new partnership’.

Addressing the sit-in, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that after failure of all tactics by the Sindh government to delay the lo­cal bodies elections, the polling was held in January, but now the PPP had revived its efforts to stop the pro­cess of its completion. “It’s an open secret that the PPP never wanted lo­cal government elections in Karachi,” he said. “For this it was openly sup­ported and backed by the MQM-P. But the people of Karachi through their struggle and resistance forced them to surrender. The people of Karachi exposed them through social media and JI campaign. Now after facing the failure, the two parties are now plan­ning new schemes to keep Karachi­ites deprived of their basic rights. Un­fortunately the Election Commission, by not playing its constitutional role, is supporting their moves.”