SUKKUR - The Second Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kandhkot Moham­mad Suleman Buriro ordered reg­istration of an FIR against an SHO and his team in a case of alleged fake encounter in which two youths were gunned down in Ghouspur on Feb 1.

The bereaved families had filed separate applications for action against Ghouspur SHO Ahmed Nawaz Jakhrani and his six-member team that included Abdullah Chan­na and Bakht Ali Soomro.

Producing a copy of the FIR per­taining to the alleged encounter, the police submitted in court that the suspects were criminals and had fired upon the policemen to escape arrest.