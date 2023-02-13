Share:

RAWALPINDI - Despite the ban kite flying is going unnoticed and police is not taking action against the violators.

Kites can be seen in the sky in different localities including Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassan Abad, Tulsa, Saint Marry School, Lala Zar, Sher Zaman Colony, Baqir Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Adyala Road, Morgah, Westridge, Pirwadhai, Misrial, Shalley Valley, Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan, Dhoke Elahi Bukush , Nadeem Colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city.