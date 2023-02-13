Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, Azam Khan said that security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the country.

He expressed grief and sorrow of the martyrdom of three security forces personnel. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.