Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday moved to suspend the treason law.

As per details, justice Shujaat Ali Khan sent the plea to another bench for further proceedings and said that another plea of this kind is in pending with justice Shahid Karim.

The plea stated that this treason law is a sign of the colonial era and that the British used it for slaves. The criminal code act 124(A), 153(A) and 505 are in contradiction with basic rights.

The treason law is also used against the citizens for political benefits and the Indian supreme court has also stopped the case proceedings based on treason law and termed it an outcome of the colonial era.

The court was pleaded to suspend the treason law.

Earlier in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) served notice to the federal government in a plea of former president late Pervez Musharraf against formation of the special court, hearing treason charges against him.