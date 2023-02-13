Share:

I am a Student at Sukkur IBA Uni­versity. I want to show the diffi­culties that a student faces in the pre-medical field when he gives the admission test.

Before 2020, there was PM&DC “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council” and PM&DC every year introduces a separate test sys­tem for each province i.e., MCAT for Sindh, ETEA for KPK. But then after PM&DC dissolved and PMC “Pakistan Medical Commission” came, the whole system changed. PMC conducts a single test all over the country on a single day in 2020. Then again in 2021 PMC regulated the entrance test sys­tem and conducted tests in 30 days online. Recently i.e., in 2022 PMC dissolved, and PM&DC again regulated the entry test system and gave responsibility to prov­inces for test regulation.

The problem comes when a stu­dent is depressed due to that. Ev­ery year trauma begins that what will going to happen next. Every Government changes the system accordingly but they don’t think that what will happen to any stu­dent when the system changes. Single test all over the country was good but it was also changed by Government. Now PM&DC again dissolved and going to take a provisional test in 2023.

There should be one system ei­ther PMC or PM&DC which clar­ifies the instructions to the stu­dents. Government should have to look over there so that students cannot disturb due to them. The regulatory authority should also have to ensure strict compliance with the entrance test system.

MUHAMMAD OSAF,

Sukkur.