LONDON - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship seems to have hit the rock bottom as the actress deleted all traces of her rapper fiancé from Instagram. On Saturday, Megan deleted all images and videos of Machine Gun Kelly and shared a cryptic post on “dishonesty.”

According to Daily Mail, Megan, 36, posted a video on Instagram where she appeared to be burning a letter and a bag by throwing them in a firepit. The actress also posted a strip of sultry pictures which also included a male friend and captioned the post, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”