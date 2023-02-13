Share:

Blasphemy is a contested and difficult concept in Pakistan. At the start of this month, Wikipedia was reported to be blocked in the country over sacrilegious content on the site. More recently, a mob of hundreds descended on a police station and lynched a suspect over blasphemy charges. The accused had been in police custody over alleged­ly desecrating pages of the Holy book in the Nankana district. One of the alarming aspects of the situation is the violent and blind rage with which the group ransacked the entire station without any fear of consequence.

The incident is awful but also unsurprising. Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty in the country. Since January 2022, as many as 89 citizens have been killed under these charges, and from 1947 to 2021, 18 women and 71 men were extra-judicially killed over accusa­tions. It is difficult to recount these cases of extreme mob violence be­cause they signify the fact that not enough has been done against the problem. While the Prime Minister ordered an investigation into the in­cident and emphasized the need for a consistent and strict rule of law, the statement on its own is not enough.

The murder of the suspect is unconstitutional and unIslamic but it is ill-fated that little will be done against those involved. The topic is polit­ical and the solidified laws on the matter do not account for cases that are unjustified and without due trial. Pakistan has the world’s strictest blasphemy laws after Iran and the process usually does not allow for court appeals. The most difficult and important fact to face is that all sentences for blasphemy have been extrajudicial. No executions by the court have taken place.

Just condemnations after such tragedies count for nothing when officials themselves exploit this sensitive issue for political gains and are unwill­ing to take any substantial steps to prevent the misuse of the blasphemy law. While disrespect is serious and punishable, we must also reflect on the circumstances of the event and put serious thought toward an imple­mentable policy for safety and control. Given the extra-judicial nature of the issue, it has been exploited for personal gains and inhumane activities.