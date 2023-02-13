LAHORE - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan would continue assisting the quake-affected brethren and sisters of Turkiye and Syria by sending the relief aid.
The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief efforts on part of Pakistan to provide succour to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye and Syria. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, secretaries of foreign affairs, aviation, chairman NDMA and other high officials. The prime minister directed for contacting the educational institutions for running an organized fund-raising campaign. He also asked the ministry of religious affairs to spread awareness in the religious institutions by taking the ulema on board. During the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistan would bear all the expenses on the supply of relief goods to these countries. He said that the fund established for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye would also be utilized to support the quake victims of Syria. Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to purchase the required items keeping in view of the needs of the quake victims, adding that Pakistan was not only utilising the air bridge but also ensuring supply of relief assistance through land and sea routes. The prime minister, on the occasion, praised the ministers, authorities, institutions, and personnel who have been making efforts for the provision of relief to the quake victims. He observed that the Pakistani rescue workers had been playing a major role in rescuing the people. The prime minister was apprised that relief items including winterised tents, blankets, quilts and warm clothes were being sent to Turkiye and a large part of this consignment had been sent through air bridge.