Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Lev­el Defence Dialogue is scheduled from to­day (February13-16) in Washington.

The first round of the dialogue was held in Pa­kistan in January 2021.

Pakistan’s inter-agen­cy delegation, led by the chief of general staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three services head­quarters, the foreign ministry said. The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of Undersecretary of Defence, it added.

“Issues of bilater­al defence and securi­ty cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue,” the ministry elaborated. Recently, US Defence Secre­tary Lloyd Austin had con­gratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two coun­tries had a long-standing defence partnership. Aus­tin discussed areas of mu­tual interest with Pakistan army chief as well as recent regional developments in a telephone call.“Today, I had the opportunity to congrat­ulate General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s newly appointed Chief of Army Staff,” Austin said. “The United States and Pakistan have a long-stand­ing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir,” he had said in a tweet.