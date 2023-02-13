Share:

LARKANA - The Pakistan Paramedical Staff Associa­tion has taken back the call for beginning protest drive from Monday after medical superintendent of the Chandka Medical College Hospital held out assurances in talks he will meet paramedics’ demands.

Zulfikar Sahito, the association’s gen­eral secretary, told media that the MS Dr Gulzar Tunio, along with two additional MSs Dr Serwar Shah and Dr Abdul Razzak Mangriyo visited the union office and held talks over the problems the paramedics had raised at their press conference.

He said the MS had assured that all the held-up salaries of the staff would be re­leased while the amount deducted from their salaries would be reimbursed. The newly purchased MRI machine would be installed within a couple of days, he said.

He said the MS had admitted that the hospital faced the issue of insanitation due to shortage of staff and assured the issue would be resolved on urgent basis. Mr Sahito said that if the association’s demands remained unmet the office-bearers would again chalk out a pro­gramme to restart the protest. The MS had invited the union to meet on Monday to discuss the remaining problems and their solutions,he said.