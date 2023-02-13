Share:

Ibn Khaldun was born in 1332 in Tunisia and is considered to be one of the most famous Arab historians who developed a history of the Mus­lim North Africa and wrote the Muqaddimah. This is perhaps the most famous pieces of writing he ever wrote because it was a treatise on human nature, so­ciety and the state. He discussed historical methods that provided the criteria for distinguishing histor­ical truth from error. Due to his proficiency in such subject matters, he was also appointed as a judge is various courts across the regions and empires.