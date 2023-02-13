Ibn Khaldun was born in 1332 in Tunisia and is considered to be one of the most famous Arab historians who developed a history of the Muslim North Africa and wrote the Muqaddimah. This is perhaps the most famous pieces of writing he ever wrote because it was a treatise on human nature, society and the state. He discussed historical methods that provided the criteria for distinguishing historical truth from error. Due to his proficiency in such subject matters, he was also appointed as a judge is various courts across the regions and empires.
Share: