LAHORE - A three-day Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Food Expo Plus 2023 conclud­ed by attracting more than one mil­lion visitors including families, stu­dents, children, food technologists and people from different walks of life. The Food Expo was arranged by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with food industry that kicked off on Friday at Lahore International Expo Centre. On the last day, Punjab Gov­ernor Baligh Ur Rehman visited the food expo and appreciated the PFA for taking a commendable initia­tive for the public and food industry. He stated that happy to know that over 1,000,000 people had come to the event in three days. He said that PFA had made itself a role model for other provinces in a short time. PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that this festival was one of the biggest promotional plat­forms for food industry. DG thanked all stakeholders for becoming a part­ner of this event. He added that the purpose of the “PFAFE+2023” was giving awareness to the general pub­lic about food hygiene, quality and safety standards. Festival consisted of several segments including live cooking, concert and food confer­ences. The PFA has also arranged a fun zone and puppet show for the entertainment of children and fami­lies. Renowned singers and musi­cal ensembles including Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, Nadeem Abbas, Shaista Gul, Natasha Baig, Sahara UK, Soch Band and Young Stunners enthralled the audi­ences. Further, famous poets Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Ahmed Ikhlaq, Salman Gilani and others presented their poetry in Mehfil-i-Mushaira. In the festival, more than 200 well renowned national and in­ternational food companies along with food-chains had setup their stalls. Thousands of citizens vis­ited the food courts, where they enjoyed the taste of traditional cuisine by getting upto 40 per cent discount on food items. Special free medical camps were also es­tablished by the PFA for visitors. A team of doctors and nutrition­ists examined the people and gave them free consultancy about their diet plan and health issues.