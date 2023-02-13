Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter near Mehran Park in the limits of Hus­sainabad police station. The police spokesman informed here yesterday that the ex­change of fire occurred near the Park with three suspects who were riding a motor­bike. According to him, the two suspects managed to es­cape but the police arrested Suneel Maseeh in injured condition. He claimed that the suspect during the initial interrogation, confessed his involvement in the robberies committed recently in the limits of A-Section, B-Sec­tion, Makki Shah, City and Hali Road police stations in Hyderabad. The spokesman further claimed that Mas­eeh was booked in at least 22 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad. The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospi­tal for surgery.