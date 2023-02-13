Share:

LAHORE - The capital city police arrested more than 500 people allegedly involved in manufacturing, selling as well as flying kite, and registered cases against them during the first month of the year. The police also recovered more than 3,700 kites and 600 string rolls from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown. It was revealed in a police performance report regarding action taken against vio­lators of the Kite Flying Act in the city this year. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.