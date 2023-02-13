Share:

Police repulsed an armed attack of the terrorists on a police station in Lakki Marwat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday night.

According to details, terrorists attacked the Bakhmal Police Station in Lakki Marwat and opened fire at the police personnel. Police returned the fire and after exchange of fire, the terrorist escape from the scene.

No casualty was reported in the incident. Sources said that tribal elders also took up arms and came out in large number to help police officials. They also raised slogans in favour of the police force.

Earlier on February 7 (Tuesday), at least 12 terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces and police in Lakki Marwat.

According to details, security forces and police conducted a joint operation in Shahbaz Khel area where they signaled a vehicle, going to Tank from Lakki Marwat, to stop upon which the terrorists traveling in the vehicle opened fire and tried to escape from the scene.

The law enforcing agencies destroyed the vehicle with rocket launcher due to which 12 terrorists were killed. Police sources said that the terrorists belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Azhar-ud-Din group which was involved in a December 2022 terrorist attack in which six police officials were martyred.

Police sources informed that hand grenades and large quantity of arms have been recovered from the dead terrorists.