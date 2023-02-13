Share:

On Sunday, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) announced that a polio vaccination campaign has been launched in 39 districts across Pakistan to vaccinate more than 6 million children under the age of five. This action comes after two environmental samples collected from two separate sites in La­hore tested positive for wild poliovirus in January. The circulation of the virus from high-risk districts in Southern KP remains a serious challenge when it comes to eradicating polio from the country.

As per the findings, the first positive sample of 2023 was genet­ically linked to the poliovirus found in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan in November. This was the first evidence of cross-bor­der transmission in more than a year. The second positive sample was reported on January 27, which was genetically linked to a vi­rus circulating in southern parts of KP. The polio drive will be held mid-February in full in nine districts, including the seven endemic districts of Bannu, DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan, and two dis­tricts of Punjab – Lahore and Faisalabad.

In addition to this, partial campaigns will be conducted in 30 oth­er districts, and in union councils where there is a presence of high-risk mobile populations. It is crucial that action is taken in both Af­ghanistan and Pakistan, because there is evidence that the virus was moving with people and circulating in communities. Hence, as long as these pockets remain on any side of the border, there will be a threat to children in both countries.

The high-risk areas in KP remain a significant challenge. The broader challenges in these areas are not too different from the others as they revolve around polio worker motivation, security, access, displace­ment, mistrust, low public facility provision, and misinformed reser­vations from the community. However, the added challenge is under­standing and working around the additional historic, political, security, and economic complexities specific to these districts in southern KP.