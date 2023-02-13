Share:

Peshawar - The promotion of information technology, technical and vocational education is imperative to financially empower youth and take full advantage of the government as well as CPEC projects.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMN KP spokesman and former member provincial assembly told APP on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched scores of programmes and initiatives for the promotion of technical and IT education for financial empowerment of youth.

He said the present government has launched various uplift projects for financial empowerment of the youth including provision of 2,000 internships for young engineers, youth transformation programmes for 20 underdeveloped districts in Pakistan including KP, innovation fund and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme besides free laptop schemes, adding 600 students were sent to China for technical education to take full advantage of CPEC’s projects.

He said the demands for technical workforce has jacked up due to CPEC’s projects and establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) including the one Rashakai SEZ in Nowshera being a gateway to Central Asian Republics through Afghanistan that would turn KP a hub of business and industrialisation.

He said that CPEC has the potential to generate 1.2 million direct jobs for youth, especially in agriculture, food, tourism, mineral processing, oil and gas and socioeconomic services in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chairman Economics Department, University of Peshawar said that demand of skilled labour has increased manifolds in Pakistan in the wake of CPEC’s projects, mushroom growth of housing societies and Gulf’s companies’ high demand for skilled workforce and that whopping investment in technical education was required to promote industrialization, SMEs and capture local and international markets.

“When our youth visit Gulf for employment, they spend normally six months to two years there to get LTV, HTV driving licenses and others operational expertise of different machineries to get recruitment in foreign companies, however, the labour from neighbouring countries get these jobs easily due to prior expertise and experiences,” he said.

As of December 2019, more than 11 million Pakistanis proceeded to over 50 countries across the globe to get employment after fulfilling official procedures, he said, adding 96pc migrants prefer to go to Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and Uthe nited Arab Emirates for employment.

The remittances by overseas Pakistanis had reached to $21.84 billion during 2019 financial year out of which 60-65 percent of the remittances were from the Arab States, he said adding that these remittances could be increased if more skilled and required labour was sent abroad.

Malik while referring to 2017 national population census said that about 64percent population of our country comprised youth including 40.3pc on young population aged 15 to 29 years and the youth population bulge was likely to double in 2050 for which thousands of jobs would be required for them in government and private sectors.

Ikhtiar Wali accused the former PTI government for its lacklustre approach and poor investment in the technical education sector as PTI has failed to implement a uniformed education system and fulfil financial requirements of technical and vocational training institutes despite raising tall hollow slogans of education reforms.

Engr Sajjad Khan, who was recently transferred from Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority KP as MD said whopping financial resources were required for construction of technical educational institutes and strengthening of existing ones in the newly established districts of Torghar, Kolai Palas and seven districts of merged areas in terms of infrastructure, equipment and training of faculty.

The focus should be made on infrastructure development, equipment, furniture, purchase of transport buses for facilitation of students and solarisation of technical educational institutions in the province.

To promote technical education for self-employment, he said that TEVTA KP had signed agreements with 32 reputable private organisations including the Welfare Relief Committee and National Institute for Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, North West Institute of Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, Premier Institute for Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, Udyana Institute of Medical Sciences Abbottabad and Udyana Institute of Medical Sciences Swat.

He said thousands of students of merged tribal districts and KP were provided two-year professional educational training in nine different paramedical technologies.

He said Rs1 billion projects were launched for the purchase of equipment and other related schemes of TEVTA projects, adding the TEVTA’s budget which was only Rs3 billion in 2016-17 has been swelled to Rs7 billion during the current fiscal year.

KP government has announced establishment of a sub-campus of the National College of Arts (NCA) at Peshawar and with its establishment, the students of KP would not go to Lahore for five years to study architecture, fine arts, ceramic and textile courses and would study their favourite subjects near their homes.