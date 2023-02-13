Share:

KARACHI - PTCL Group has come for­ward with an initiative to extend support to millions of people devastated in re­cent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria by providing free calls from PTCL landline and free calling minutes from Ufone 4G. PTCL & Ufone 4G will provide free interna­tional calls from Pakistan to keep the people connected to their nearest and dearest ones in Turkiye and Syria. Ufone 4G customers can avail the facility by dialing *2255#, according to a com­muniqué here on Sunday. The group is deeply sad­dened by the natural calam­ity that has struck both Tur­kiye and Syria. During these tough times, the entire Group stands together with the mil­lions of displaced people in­cluding children, women and elderly and believes that it is our duty to extend support to the affected community.