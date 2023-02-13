KARACHI - PTCL Group has come forward with an initiative to extend support to millions of people devastated in recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria by providing free calls from PTCL landline and free calling minutes from Ufone 4G. PTCL & Ufone 4G will provide free international calls from Pakistan to keep the people connected to their nearest and dearest ones in Turkiye and Syria. Ufone 4G customers can avail the facility by dialing *2255#, according to a communiqué here on Sunday. The group is deeply saddened by the natural calamity that has struck both Turkiye and Syria. During these tough times, the entire Group stands together with the millions of displaced people including children, women and elderly and believes that it is our duty to extend support to the affected community.
February 13, 2023
