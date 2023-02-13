Share:

Haleem Adil says imported govt had destroyed national economy and pushed poor masses into hunger, unemployment.

KARACHI - Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf joined traders’ protest at their camp in Boulton Market against the govern­ment failure to open letters of credit, growing cost of doing business and un­certainty caused by runaway inflation.

The traders demanded the govern­ment address their grievances and warned if it did not take immediately required corrective actions, the situa­tion could slip out of control and lead to closure of several small and me­dium businesses across the country.

Addressing the protesters, Leader of the Opposi¬tion in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh said the “imported government” had destroyed natio¬nal economy and pushed poor masses into hunger and unemployment. “The imported government has badly dam­aged economy and now it is carrying out economic genocide of traders,” he said. “The traders have pointed out some very serious issues. 95 per cent factories of iron and steel have closed down in Karachi, while earlier several factories manufacturing shoes, plas­tic products, medicine, confectionery items and toys had already shut down. This is quite alarming,” he said. He said the government had ‘prostrated’ before International Monetary Fund (IMF) to beg loans, and held Sindh government and ‘Zardari mafia’ re­sponsible for the economic meltdown.

Muzammil Aslam, PTI leader and economist, said that wholesalers and retailers were contributing 25 per cent to the GDP. The IMF pro­gramme had been forcibly extended for nine months as the policies of fed­eral finance minister Ishaq Dar had failed miserably, he said. “Smuggling is on the rise due to ban on imports. Electricity bills have been waived off in the name of flood victims, which has further added to circular debt. The forex reserves have gone dan­gerously low and now flood tax will further increase price-hike and infla­tion,” he added.