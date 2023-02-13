Share:

Says general impression is that ECP will not hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday slammed the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan for not holding a meeting on Punjab general elections on Sunday) de­spite clear court orders.

In a tweet, Fawad said: “The Election Commission should have held a meeting today for the polls, don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court or­ders.” He further criticized the commission, saying that the “general impression” is that since the Election Commission of Pakistan consists of “Mun­shis” (clerks/ personal assis­tants), it will not hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad.

“This fiddling with the con­stitution will cost the country dearly,” the former information minister warned.

He told the ECP that the con­stitution is the only agreed docu­ment and if that is also “trampled, then the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger”. “Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the constitution is ready. This movement will start with ‘Jail Bharo’ movement and continue till the restoration of the constitution,” said the PTI leader.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had, on February 6 announced the “Jail Bharo” (Prison Stuff­ing) movement over the delay in the announcement of the election schedule in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “If the elections are not held with­in 90 days, we will start the Jail Bharo (Prison Stuffing) move­ment,” Khan had warned.

An important meeting of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) will be held today (Monday) to discuss the holding of general elections for the pro­vincial assembly of Punjab after the Lahore High Court ordered the election body to announce a date for the polls at the earliest. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting. The meet­ing of the ECP was summoned a day after Lahore High Court’s direction to hold elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

According to the officials, the ECP would finalise the plan to implement the LHC verdict. The sources said that on Friday, a meeting of the top ECP officials considered President Dr. Arif Alvi’s letter to the CEC seeking immediate announcement of dates for elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as­semblies. The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan also discussed the Ministry of Interior’s letter refusing to provide army and civil armed forces personnel for security duties during elections.

The paucity of funds, as told by the finance ministry, for the poll­ing exercise also came under dis­cussion during the meeting. It is to mention here that the finance ministry has refused to provide funds in the wake of the bleak economic situation. The meeting also discussed the security con­cerns feared by Punjab and KP’s chief secretaries and police chiefs.

The Thursday’s LHC verdict said that the Punjab polls are to be held within the constitution­al timeframe of 90 days. Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order allowing petitions of the PTI and others, seeking directions for the governor and the ECP to of­ficially announce a date for the provincial assembly elections. The court had directed the Elec­tion Commission to immediately announce the election date after consultation with the governor, in his capacity as the constitu­tional head of the province.