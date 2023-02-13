Share:

A contempt plea has been filed with Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against failure to announce the date of the election in Punjab despite the court’s order.

A citizen named Munir Ahmed moved a contempt plea through Azhar Siddique advocate against the Punjab governor, the Election Commission of Pakistan and others.

The plea stated that despite the court’s order to immediately announce the election schedule in Punjab, the ECP failed in doing so.

As per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly and only 60 days are remaining now, the plea stated.

The plea has urged the LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja and others.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.