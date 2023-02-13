Share:

Supply of flour to market to be halted from Tuesday | Punjab Food Department suspends wheat quota of 100 flour mills | Food secretary says will not be blackmailed by anyone

LAHORE - Mills Association has an­nounced to go on strike from Monday (today) halting sup­plies to the market from Feb­ruary 14, reported a private TV channel on Sunday.

In a statement, Punjab Flour Mills Association’s Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu announced that the millers would not acquire wheat from February 13 and will suspend supply of flour in the markets from Feb­ruary 14. He asked Punjab Food Department to table evidence against mills selling wheat, saying that his associ­ation was against such mills that were selling wheat.

The association chairman also urged the department to abolish trucking stations and establish sales points at shops for selling flour. A government representative will supervise sale of flour at these shops. The associa­tion condemned the actions under the MPO against flour mills, urging the department to inspect mills as per stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs).

PFMA Punjab chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu said that the provin­cial food secretary had ad­opted inappropriate be­haviour and wrong policies.

Meanwhile, in a sign of a deepening rift between flour mills association and Punjab food secretary, Pun­jab Food Department has suspended wheat quota of 100 flour mills. Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said provin­cial government will not be blackmailed by anyone. He said the data of people was being collected who were in­stigating others to observe strike and create a short­age of flour in the market. Punjab Food Secretary said no decision had been taken against the millers and that majority of mills had lifted their quota of wheat.

However, more than 75 per cent of mills have re­ceived their allotted quota and promised to keep their business as usual even after Monday. The association had threatened to go on strike if the Punjab government in­cluded flour in the catego­ry of essential items, which meant that the defaulting miller would not only be lia­ble to return subsidy amount (only Lahore millers are get­ting over Rs300 million a day subsidy) but also face crimi­nal proceedings.

Encouraged by millers’ response, the Punjab gov­ernment not only stood its ground but also announced that the quota of the strik­ing mills, if any, would be di­verted to non-striking ones. “The provincial requirement could easily be met this way and smooth supply would be ensured,” says an offi­cial spokesman for the de­partment. The association maintains that putting flour in the category would also mean that trade outside a designated periphery (dis­trict or province) would be restricted to 25 maunds and anyone violating it would not only have his commod­ity confiscated, return sub­sidy money and also face criminal charges