QUETTA - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed to take all possible measures to ensure the safe­ty of Pakistani and foreign nationals in the country. He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting in Gwadar on Sunday regard­ing anti-terrorism measures and security of foreign na­tionals in the country. “There should be no negligence in the implementation of the foolproof security plan,” he added Secretary Inte­rior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili, IG Balo­chistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and officials of the law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. The minister said foolproof secu­rity will be provided to Chi­nese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Rana Sanaullah said one per­cent amount of all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been re­served for security arrange­ments. He said that vacan­cies in the security agencies should be filled on a priority basis and local people should be given priority in the re­cruitment process. Earlier, the minister was given a de­tailed briefing regarding the security arrangements.