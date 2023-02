Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has categorically stated that main aim of his caretaker government is to hold elections and leave gracefully.

Talking to journalists in Lahore on Monday, Mohsin Raza said “We will go for elections whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan asks us to do so.”

The chief minister made it clear that they are even ready to hold elections on a 15-day notice. “If the ECP asks to conduct polls in 15 days, we are prepared for it,” he added.