DUBAI - International Property Show (IPS) was launched on Sunday here at Dubai in World Trade Centre. Both Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District Authority (CBDA) were representing Pakistan. The international property exhibition was inaugurated by His Excellency Sultan Butti Bin Mejren who is also the Director General (DG) of Dubai Land Department. While addressing, he appreciated the interest shown by international participants; he took keen interest in RUDA and CBD. While visiting the Pakistan Pavilion, he highlighted the need for such developmental projects. He further said that participants can benefit from host of property and real estate related activities spread out for four days, delineated in the form of conferences, seminars and shows. It is pertinent to mention that number of international developers from all over the globe are participating in International Property Show (IPS). Earlier, the dignitary was received at Pakistan pavilion by Chairman CBD, Fazeel Asif Jah and Chief Operating Officer RUDA Brig (retd) Mansoor Janjua. A large number of people visited the venue on Sunday and showed keen interest in RUDA projects.