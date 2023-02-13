Share:

ISTANBUL - More than 700,000 people participated in a donation campaign in Saudi Arabia that has so far collected over 250 million riyals ($66.6 million) for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria. The campaign saw the participation of 709,775 people, according to data released by the Saudi government’s Sahem Platform, which is responsible for the popular campaign for relief of the quake victims in the two countries. The donation campaign was launched on Wednesday by the King Salman Relief Center, a day after King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the center to operate an air bridge and organize a popular campaign through the Sahem Platform, to support Türkiye and Syria in the wake of the earthquakes.