LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Ad­ditional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday said that anti polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security during administration of anti polio vac­cine drops to the children under five years of age. The second seven-day special polio eradication campaign of the year will start in the provincial capital from today (Monday). More than 1200 police officers and officials had been deployed for the security of 6,360 polio workers, Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed. The CCPO said that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive secu­rity. The security cov­er would be provided to the polio workers in 169 Union Councils of the city including 37 UCs of City Divi­sion, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town whereas 40 Union Councils of the Cantt Division, he added. The CCPO said that 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. The CCPO warned that no compromise would be made on the security of the anti-polio teams and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he added. He directed the related SPs, SDPOs and SHOs would personally inspect the security arrangements provided to the anti-polio teams. Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units and po­lice stations to ensure effective patrolling in all the union councils where polio vaccination cam­paign was continued.