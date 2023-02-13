Share:

The cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday registered a case against former federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

A case has been registered against Mr Tarin over alleged viral audio on social media under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) on the complaint of Arshad Mehmood. The case was registered against Mr Tarin under provisions of sedition and provocation.

According to the FIR, in the alleged audio leak that had surfaced on the internet, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Shaukat Tarin were having a conversation with Mohsin Laghari.

"The surplus budget shouldn't be returned to the federal government," Tarin was telling Laghari.