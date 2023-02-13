Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the National Defense University comprising Sri Lankan army officers, bureaucrats, and other officials on Sunday made a special visit to Pakistan Sweet Home. The delegation praised the arrangements and efforts being done to educate the orphan children while Patron in-chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan expressed his gratitude towards the National Defense University for continuously bringing international delegations to the institution, said a press release.

He shared the story of Pakistan Sweet Home and how it has changed the lives of thousands of orphans and destitute children, including its Blood Bank which has collected over 10,000 blood donations and saved the lives of children affected by various illnesses.

He expressed his dream of seeing these children serve the nation as, doctors, engineers, and army professors in the future. The Sri Lankan delegation highly appreciated the services provided by Zamarud Khan and the institution. They were impressed by the spirit, courage, and confidence of the children and expressed their admiration for Zamarud Khan, who they referred to as “Papa Jani,” and his great love for his motherland. The visit ended with the presentation of a commemorative shield by Zamarud Khan and the children of Sweet Home to the Sri Lankan delegation.