Share:

HYDERABAD - The Thar Coal Project is an im­portant milestone in the energy self-sufficiency of Pakistan as it contributes 1320 Megawatt eco-friendly electricity to the national grid, an official in­formed a group of journalists from Hyderabad on their study tour of Thar Coal Block-II, ar­ranged by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

Apart from power generation, he added, this project -- execut­ed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company with the cooperation of Sindh Government -- is pro­viding employment, education, health and other facilities to the people of the backward area of district Tharparkar while the agriculture sector is being de­veloped with the treated saline water drained out from the coal mine of block-II.

SECMC officials and engineers gave a detailed presentation to the media persons about the coal mining process, crushing of the coal extracted from the mine, and then transporting it to the power plant for electric­ity generation.

The Thar Coal project is a game changer project for Pakistan’s energy self-reliance which not only will meet the country’s electricity needs but also enable it to export electric­ity to other countries.

Deputy Manager SECMC Sagar Kothari informed journal­ists that the Sindh government has started working on the Thar Coal Power Generation Proj­ect in block two under Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company since 2013 and now 1320 MW of power is being added to the national grid from this project.

Apart from this, he said, coal is being supplied from Thar Coal Block 2 not only to the Thar Coal power plant but also to the Lucky Coal Power Plant located in Port Qasim, Karachi. Thar Coal is playing an impor­tant role to meet the energy re­quirements of the country and the project not only is benefit­ing the economy but also signif­icantly improving the lifestyle of the local population.

On the occasion, Kothari told APP that currently 25,000 tonnes of coal is being extracted from the coal mine per day, from which 1320 MW of electricity is being generated. Engineer Sayed Mudassar informed that 25,000 tons of coal were also supplied daily from block two to Lucky’s power plant, Port Qasim. The Coal production of the Thar Coal Project has been increased from 3.8 million tons to 7.6 mil­lion tons per annum which will increase socio-economic oppor­tunities besides ensuring self-reliance on energy.

Deputy Manager Media Jun­aid Ansari rejected the impres­sion based on rumours spread by so-called “intellectuals” that poisonous water and gases were coming out of the coal mine and coal-based power plants, and said such rumours were false and incorrect and are spread to defame this national project.

The SECMC also established a village named “New Senhri Dars” at an alternate location for the residents of a village already existing at the site of the coal mine of Thar Coal Block II. As many as 172 houses, a mosque, a temple, separate community centres for Muslims and Non-Muslims and a school were built by the SECMC and a water filtra­tion plant was also installed for the provision of clean drinking water to the villagers, he said, adding that each house owner will also be paid 100,000 per annum for 30 years.

The engineers, technical staff, women dumper drivers and oth­er employees were seen busy in the power generation process while the Thar Million Tree proj­ect also changed the ecosystem of the Thar desert area where in the past no one had imagined such environmental change. The drainage, mostly saline-alkali water, is pumped out from the second and third aquifers, usu­ally 120 meters and 280 me­ters below the surface, and then transmitted to the Gorano reser­voir through a pipeline.