Share:

The present federal and provin­cial governments do not have any concrete plan to provide relief to the people. The rulers are try­ing to complete the period by tak­ing measures. There is a need for a clear plan of action to provide real relief to the people. Both PTI and PDM have brought the country close to bankruptcy. To strength­en the economy, there has to be a compact economy.

According to the monthly report of the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the rate of inflation increased by 4.7% in October, and the annu­al rate of inflation in the country has reached 38%. The coalition government came to power with the agenda of ending inflation and giving relief to the people, but un­fortunately, it is also following the footsteps of the previous govern­ment. The rate of people living be­low the poverty level across the country has reached 33%. Infla­tion of the prices of basic com­modities has exceeded 32% in the country for a few months. Rul­ers cannot make a policy without consulting the IMF.

Tehreek-e-Insaf and the cur­rent coalition government have pledged Pakistan to the IMF. Dur­ing the last three months, the price of essential commodities has in­creased mercilessly, which is un­precedented. Inflation has bro­ken a thirteen-year record. Food prices have increased by 30% and electricity by 52%. The transport­ers have increased the fares up to 62%. There is not a single sector whose performance can be de­scribed as satisfactory. 22 crore people have tried Muslim League, PPP, and Tehreek-e-Insaf. It is not wise to give them a chance again and again. People should give op­portunities to patriotic leadership to solve their problems.

IMRAN UL HAQ,

Lahore.