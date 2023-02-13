Share:

UN warns death toll could double n Seven-month-old baby Hamza rescued more than 140 hours after quake in Turkiye n UN says at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkiye, Syria n 26 million people affected by earthquake.

ANKARA/DAMASCUS - The UN denounced Sunday a failure to get desperately need­ed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning that the death toll of over 33,000 from an earthquake that also devas­tated Turkiye could double.

A UN convoy with supplies for northwest Syria arrived via Turkiye, but the agency’s re­lief chief Martin Griffiths said much more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

“We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived,” Grif­fiths said on Twitter.

Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of

conflict have ravaged the healthcare system, and parts of the country re­main under the control of rebels battling the government of Presi­dent Bashar al-Assad, which is un­der Western sanctions.

The UN convoy of ten trucks crossed into northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, car­rying shelter kits including plas­tic sheeting, ropes and screws and nails, as well as blankets, mattresses and carpets. Bab al-Hawa is the only point for international aid to reach people in rebel-held areas of Syria after nearly 12 years of civil war, af­ter other crossings were closed un­der pressure from China and Russia.

Assad on Sunday thanked the United Arab Emirates for providing “huge relief and humanitarian aid” with pledges of tens of millions of dollars in aid as well. But security concerns prompted the suspension of some rescue operations, and doz­ens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Tur­kiye, according to state media.

An Israeli emergency relief or­ganisation said Sunday it had sus­pended its earthquake rescue oper­ation in Turkiye and returned home because of a “significant” security threat to its staff.

Miraculous tales of survival still emerged, though experts caution that hopes for finding people alive in the devastation dim with each passing day.

A seven-month-old baby named Hamza was rescued Sunday in southern Hatay province more than 140 hours after the quake, while Esma Sultan, 13, was also saved in Gaziantep, state media reported.

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgent­ly need hot meals across Turkiye and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless.

Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it appealed Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with imme­diate health needs after dozens of hospitals were damaged.

Turkiye’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts, along with 8,294 international rescuers.

But, in many areas, rescue teams said they lacked sensors and oth­er advanced search equipment, meaning they were often reduced to carefully digging through de­stroyed buildings with shovels or only their hands.

“If we had this kind of equip­ment, we would have saved hun­dreds of lives, if not more,” said Alaa Moubarak, head of civil defence in Jableh, northwest Syria.

Syria’s transport ministry said 62 aid planes had landed in Syr­ia this week with more on the way in coming days, in particular from Saudi Arabia.