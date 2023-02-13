Share:

ISTANBUL - The US stock market opened lower on Saturday. The Dow Jones fell 8 points, or 0.02 percent, to open at 33,690 at 9.51 a.m. EDT (1451GMT). The S&P 500 lost 5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,076. The tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 71 points, or 0.6 percent, to begin the last trading day of the week at 11,720. The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was up 3.2 percent at 21.37, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.14 percent to 3.688 percent. The dollar index added 0.2 percent to 103.42, while the euro shed 0.3 percent to $1.0702 against the greenback. Precious metals were on the rise, with gold adding 0.1 percent to $1,863 per ounce and silver increasing 0.7 percent to $22.13. Amid reports that Russia will lower oil output, crude prices were up more than 1.4 percent with global benchmark Brent crude at $85.84 and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $79.12 per barrel.