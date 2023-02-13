Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan won the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship, as Wapda’s Noor Zaman defeated India’s Krishna Mishra in the final at Chennai, India. The hosts India went down 0-2 to Pakistan in the final of the Asian Junior Team Championship 2023. Krishna Mishra took on Pakistan’s Noor Zaman in a close first match that went to four games.

The first game saw a neck-and-neck encounter between the two players as Zaman dug deep to win it 12-10. However, riding on the support from the home crowd, Krishna seized the second game 11-9. Eventually, Noor helped Pakistan get a comfortable lead in the final, winning it 3-1 to clinch the title. In the next match, Pakistan’s Hamza Khan dominated Paarth Ambani and secured a comfortable 3-0 win over his opponent.