ISLAMABAD   -    Women’s Parliamentary Cau­cus (WPC) of the National Assembly (NA) is organizing ‘National Convention of Wom­en Parliamentarians’ today here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts. The event will be organized by the WPC in collaboration with United Na­tions Women and the Euro­pean Union and bring together female parliamentarians from across the country to discuss and address critical issues facing women in leadership positions under the theme of ‘Empowering Women in Lead­ership’. The keynote speak­ers at the event will include the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

A highlight of the conven­tion will be the main panel discussion, ‘what is the po­litical landscape of Pakistan with or without women? which will provide a platform for parliamentarians to exam­ine the practices and policies of political parties regarding female parliamentarians and political workers. 

The panelists will also delve into the significant role women play in strengthening democratic norms and bring­ing peace to society, as well as the importance of women’s meaningful participation in the political process.