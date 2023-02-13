Share:

Mindset means the beliefs people hold about them­selves. This determines behav­ior, outlook, and mental attitude. People differ from each other be­cause they think differently, act differently, and cope different­ly from each other. But why are some people smarter or more moral than others? Dr. Carol Su­san Dweck, an American psy­chologist, in her most famous book ‘Mindset’ has described the two types of mindsets; fixed and growth. People with a growth mindset view intelligence, abili­ties, and talents as learnable and capable of improvement through effort. On the other hand, those with a fixed mindset view those same traits as inherently stable and unchangeable over time.

A fixed mindset believes that in­telligence, talents, and personal­ities are fixed traits that cannot grow and these are static. So they believe, we are born with a cer­tain level of ability or special skills and we are unable to improve our level of abilities over time. It leads to a desire to look smart and therefore a tendency to avoid challenges, give up easily, see ef­forts as fruitless or worse, ignore useful negative feedback, and feel threatened by the success of oth­ers. As a result, they may plateau early and achieve less than their full potential. That’s a determin­istic view of the world. The fixed mindset is one of the main rea­sons behind people’s failure. For instance, a person with a fixed mindset believes that he is either good at something or not.

Whereas a person with a growth mindset believes that his most basic abilities can be de­veloped through dedication and hard work. This view creates a love of learning and resilience that is essential for great accom­plishment. It leads to a desire to learn and therefore a tendency to embrace challenges, endure obstacles, see efforts as a path to mastery, learn from criticism, finding lessons and inspiration in the success of others. As a result, he reaches ever higher-ups levels of achievement.

We must adopt a growth mind­set if we want to be successful. Be­cause life is full of challenges, fail­ures, unexpected tragic events, and many more. Only those with growth mindsets can survive in all these situations.

MOHAMMAD USAMA AAMIR,

Islamabad.