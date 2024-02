LAHORE - Three persons, including a man and his son, were shot at and injured over a mi­nor dispute in the Facto­ry Area, here on Monday.

Reportedly, the vic­tims were going on a mo­torcycle which collided with a youth. Over this issue, some hot words were exchanged be­tween the motorcyclists and the youth who called his friends. His friends reached the spot and opened firing at the mo­torcyclists.