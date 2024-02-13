Tuesday, February 13, 2024
3 money launderers held, Rs25.6m recovered

APP
February 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commer­cial Banking Circle here Monday held three mon­ey launderers and recov­ered Rs25.6 million from their custody.

According to FIA spokesman, the ac­cused including Samiul­lah, Hamza Khan and Ali Khan were arrested from Batkhela Malakand.

The FIA team recov­ered Rs25.6 million from the accused who failed to produce a money trail. Records related to Hun­di reference were also recovered from the ac­cused. A case has been registered against the ac­cused and further inves­tigation was underway

