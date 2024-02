RAWALPINDI - Police arrested three suspects in­volved in house theft in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Monday. The prime suspect, identified as Akram, an employee, alleg­edly orchestrated the break-in at his owner’s house alongside his accomplices Imran and Rizwan. The stolen items, including two Kalashnikovs, camera, and a mobile phone were also confiscated from their pos­session by the police. Imran and Rizwan had already been challaned, according to a police spokesman.