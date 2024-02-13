30 Mepco employees caught aiding illegal connections

MULTAN - Electricity pilferage remained a gigan­tic challenge for Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) despite a relentless operation help to apprehend 11,923 thieves in 16521 cases since the cam­paign commenced on September 7th.

According to official sources, the Mepco authorities traced 30 black sheep in the organization who were found involved in facilitating the electricity theft. A hefty fine totaling Rs 7.96 billion has been imposed on perpetrators involved in pilfering ap­proximately 2.6 million units of elec­tricity. Of this amount, Rs 653 million has already been recovered.

In a series of grand operations across various districts, 421 villages were caught red-handed engaging in electricity theft. Furthermore, to curb large-scale theft, transformers and high-tension jumpers were confiscat­ed. Disruptions were also noted, with 142 villages in the jurisdictions of DG Khan and Rajanpur experiencing pow­er outages due to rampant theft. Simi­larly, in Rahim Yar Khan district, 279 villages witnessed power disconnec­tions, with transformers and jumpers removed to deter theft.

From September 7, 2023, to Febru­ary 1, 2024, Multan Circle alone col­lected fine amounting to Rs 201.19 million from 2,144 electricity thieves, with Rs 12.86 million already recov­ered. A total of 2,056 cases were reg­istered, leading to the apprehension of 1,515 individuals.

In DG Khan Circle, 3,879 consumers were fined Rs 188.39 million, with Rs 101.96 million recovered. Addition­ally, 3,784 cases were filed, resulting in the arrest of 2,942 thieves.

Similar crackdowns were con­ducted in other circles, including Ve­hari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, and Khanewal, resulting in fines imposed, recoveries made, and per­petrators apprehended. Apart from this, during the period from January 1 to January 31, 2024, an amount of Rs 919 million was recovered from 51,164 defaulters, including domes­tic consumers, traders, industrialists, and agricultural tube well owners.

Despite the strict action, the elec­tricity pilferage is still in progress, said sources. The sources hinted that the only way to stop electricity theft was the imposition of heavy fines and permanent disconnection of electricity.

1.3M KIDS TO BE ADMINISTERED ANTI-POLIO DROPS

Over 1.3 million kids will be pro­vided anti-polio doses during a special campaign which will be initiated from February 26 in district Multan.

According to official sources, a total of 3500 teams will pay door-to-door visits to vaccinate the kids. Besides this, the teams will be deputed at rail­way stations, bus stands, and some other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qa­deer while chairing a meeting direct­ed officials to take strict action against the parents who would refuse to coop­erate with teams for vaccinating the kids. Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Faisal Qaisarani briefed the meet­ing about the different features of the anti-polio campaign.