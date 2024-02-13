Ali Amin Gandapur likely to become KP CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan has hinted at making former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next chief minister (CM).

The PTI-backed candidates have secured the required majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to form the government in the province – the third consecutive one by the former prime minister’s party. They swept elections for national and provincial assembly seats in several districts, especially Chitral, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, and Bannu.

Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to be sworn in as the new chief minister (CM) of the KP province.

Talking in ARY News’ program Off The Record, Ali Muhammad Khan said Ali Amin Gandapur remained with the party in difficult times and led from the front.

He is an experienced politician and a strong candidate to be sworn in as the new KP CM.

Ali Amin Gandapur can run the province in a better way, Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Mr Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.