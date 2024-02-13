Tuesday, February 13, 2024
ANF recovers 340kg drugs in 5 operations

APP
February 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five op­erations across the coun­try managed to recover 340 kg of drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Head­quarters spokesman here on Monday. He informed that 158 kg hashish and 99 kg opi­um were recovered from the possession of an accused ar­rested near Kohat Road Pe­shawar. The 30kg hashish was recovered from Jeewani Road, Gwadar and 28 kg opi­um, 4 kg heroin and 2 kg Ice drug were recovered from G.T. Road Nowshera and an accused was arrested during the operation.

APP

