Another Bajaur blast injured passes away

TIMERGARA - Another injured of the Shago Kas bomb blast succumbed to his injuries in the hospital at Pe­shawar on Monday raising the toll to two.

Basit (17) son of Zar Kamin a resident of Arang district Bajaur who is currently residing in Sha­go Kas near Timergara was hit by an explosive device that went off on Sunday killing a 4-year old boy son of Zar Kamin on the spot while his second son Ba­sit (17) sustained injuries along with three others including Za­kir (15), Nizamuddin (19) and Sudais (11) while playing on the bank of Pnjkora River.

Basit was a student of grade 10 who was laid to rest near his house in Shago Kas near Timer­gara Dir Lower.

It is worth mentioning here that last week on February 5, a bomb disposal squad (BDS) of­ficial was martyred and another injured when an explosive de­vice went off while they were defusing the explosive device al­legedly in the same area.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan visited the house of bomb blast victims along with District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmed and expressed deep sor­row over the tragic incident. DC Wasil Khan and DPO Ziauddin Ahmad prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured children.

The local residents and the families of the victims have de­manded of the concerned quar­ters to clear the area of explo­sive devices and to include the victims of the blast in martyrs’ package besides providing best treatment to the injured youths.