Another Bajaur blast injured passes away

TIMERGARA - Another injured of the Shago Kas bomb blast succumbed to his injuries in the hospital at Peshawar on Monday raising the toll to two.
Basit (17) son of Zar Kamin a resident of Arang district Bajaur who is currently residing in Shago Kas near Timergara was hit by an explosive device that went off on Sunday killing a 4-year old boy son of Zar Kamin on the spot while his second son Basit (17) sustained injuries along with three others including Zakir (15), Nizamuddin (19) and Sudais (11) while playing on the bank of Pnjkora River.
Basit was a student of grade 10 who was laid to rest near his house in Shago Kas near Timergara Dir Lower.
It is worth mentioning here that last week on February 5, a bomb disposal squad (BDS) official was martyred and another injured when an explosive device went off while they were defusing the explosive device allegedly in the same area.
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan visited the house of bomb blast victims along with District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmed and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. DC Wasil Khan and DPO Ziauddin Ahmad prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured children.
The local residents and the families of the victims have demanded of the concerned quarters to clear the area of explosive devices and to include the victims of the blast in martyrs’ package besides providing best treatment to the injured youths.