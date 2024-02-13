Anti-polio campaign to be launched on 26th in Khairpur

SUKKUR - An anti-polio campaign will begin in Khairpur from February 26 to March 2, in which children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine with vitamin A drops.

Speaking about the campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad urged the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

He said that eradication of polio from the coun­try was responsibility of every citizen.

He said that cases of polio had been reduced to only few in the country. The DC urged the edu­cated people to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease.