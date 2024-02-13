ATC sends Khalid Gujjar to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Askari Tower attack case. Earlier, the police produced Kha­lid Gujjar before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his physical remand. The police re­quested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigations could not be completed from him. However, the court turned down the plea for physical remand and sent Khalid Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for pro­ducing the accused on expiry of judicial remand. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attack­ing Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted bail to 20 accused, in­cluding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Tayyaba Raja, in a case of attacking Jinnah House. The court also granted bail to Iftikharul Hassan, Samia Asif, Saeed, Hassan Aziz, and Izharul Haq, besides other accused. The bench headed by Jus­tice Aalia Neelum heard the post-arrest bail pe­titions filed by the accused and announced the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the par­ties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of at­tacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.