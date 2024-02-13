BBISE installs Ultra Fast Track Software Cell for provision DMC to students

QUETTA - Balochistan Board Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Monday said that the BBISE has installed an automatic digital Ultra Fast Track software Cell (UFTSC) in seven districts of the province for the provision of Detailed Marks Certificates (DMC) to students at their doorstep. Talking to media here, he said that the Ultra Fast Track Software Cell was installed in respective districts of the BBISE’s sub-branch access including, Turbat, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kharan, DMJ, and Sibi districts where students would get their DMC within 30 minutes after applying for it. He said that the installation of the Ultra Fast Track Software Cell would decrease the difficulties of the students and save their precious time in the rural areas of Balochistan. He said that now there was no need for students from remote areas of Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Zhob to come to Quetta after the installation of Ultra Fast Track Software Cell in the areas saying that students could receive their DMC through the software from 2016 to 2024. He said that sub-branches of the province, Turbat, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kharan, Sibi.