Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker Interior minister Dr. Gohar visits NADRA headquarters

Caretaker Interior minister Dr. Gohar visits NADRA headquarters
Web Desk
10:22 PM | February 13, 2024
National

Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Tuesday visited the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters along with the Secretary Interior and Director General FIA.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar welcomed the Minister in headquarters, said in a press release. A detailed briefing on the institution was given to the minister by NADRA officials.

NADRA is an organization of international standards and our main national asset, said the Minister adding that being the custodian of the national identity, this institution has an important role in national security and safety.

Obtaining an identity document is the fundamental right of citizens and in this regard, they should be provided with all possible facilities, the minister said.

He said that NADRA is performing its duties efficiently by utilizing modern technology and chairman NADRA has further raised the standards of the institution with his professionalism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024